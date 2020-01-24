Ten Muslim organisations unite for 2020 World Hijab Day

Kindly Share This Story:

All is set for the largest gatherings of Muslim women in Nigeria as no fewer than ten leading Muslim women organisations will be teaming up to stage yet another historic World Hijab Day 2020, which has become a potent tool to create global awareness about the victimisation of Muslim Women who wear the Hijab in Nigeria.

World Hijab Day was first introduced on February 1, 2013 by Nazma Khan, a Bangladeshi Muslimah in New York and more than 140 countries, including Nigeria have been using the platform for Hijab advocacy, calling on governments to end the increasing assault on Muslim girls in their various schools.

This year’s edition, tagged, Unity in Diversity is taking another dimension as several Muslim Women Organisations will be pooling resources together to stage spectacular events simultaneously on Saturday, February 1, 2020 across Nigeria.

The organisations are Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Al-Mu’minaat (The Believing Women Organisation), the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria and the convener, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative (HRAI).

Other organisations that have endorsed the event and signed up to be part of the World Hijab Day 2020 with dedicated hashtag #LetsWalk, are The Criterion, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Nigeria, Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP) and Pristine Cactus Foundation, among others.

It was gathered that this year’s edition will be declared open on Friday, January 31st with a world press conference by the coalition, which will have the representatives of all the collaborative groups. The press briefing will be held at at Bugudu Kaltho Press Centre Alausa Ikeja, Lagos to herald the 2020 World Hijab Day.

Other event which will hold at four major centres expected to be attended by hundreds of thousands of Muslim ladies and students of secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

In Lagos, for instance, the Hijab solidarity walk will take place simultaneously from Maryland to the open space of the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota; another one, from Roundabout Bus stop, Otto to Cele Bus stop, Ijanikin, Ojo. While in Ogun State, a similar walk will hold from Ansarudeen Primary School Praying ground to Sango underbridge, Otta.

