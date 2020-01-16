Vanguard Logo

TCN confirms collapse of national grid

On 6:14 pm
gridThe national grid on Thursday experienced its first collapse in 2020 resulting in blackout across the country.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the development in a statement on its Twitter page.

“There was system disturbance which occurred at about 12.34 p.m affecting some parts of the country.

“As at 1:10 p.m, supply was restored to Abuja and most parts of the affected areas. TCN is still working to completely restore and stabilise the nation’s grid,” it said.

Ikeja Electric (IE) which also confirmed the grid collapse in a statement on its Twitter account, said another collapse of the grid occurred at 2.15 p.m after the previous incident.

“Dear customers, the outage you are experiencing is due to a system collapse of the grid which occurred this afternoon at 12:36 p.m. All parts of IE’s network are affected.

“Another system collapse was recorded at 2.15 p.m today. Restoration efforts are ongoing. Kindly bear with us,” the electricity distribution company said.

Vanguard

