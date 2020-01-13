Tammy Abraham keen to nail down England spot after Harry Kane’s injury

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that he hopes his good form will be England’s answer to questions over how they would cope with Harry Kane’s injury layoff.

The Tottenham man is expected to be sidelined until April with a nasty hamstring injury, meaning England will be without their star striker and captain for two of their four Euro 2020 build-up matches.

While that is obviously bad news, Abraham remains optimistic as he confessed (via ​The Telegraph) that he wants to take the opportunity to establish himself in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the foreseeable future.

“I am always ambitious,” he said. “Growing up, I always wanted to play for England, and now I have the opportunity to, so I will try to grab it with both hands.

“I think there is more pressure being ​Chelsea’s number nine. I am enjoying myself and I just have to keep on scoring, doing well and getting the wins for the team and then I can focus on the summer with England.”

Abraham, who already has four England caps under his belt, bagged his 13th goal of the ​Premier League season in Saturday’s 3-0 win over ​Burnley as he rose to meet fellow England hopeful Reece James’ cross.

That opportunity came after some nice work from both James and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Abraham insisted that the young Blues are finally proving themselves to the world.

“You can see there’s talent there, but you have got to put the work in,” Abraham said. “That is what they have been doing, and I’m proud of them. I told Callum, get in the box, back post and he will get his goal, and he did that today.

“[James] defended well, attacked well. I could have scored another one off his crosses, he was fuming. I always know where he is going to put the ball. We talk about it in training, every day in the changing room he sits beside me.”

Source: Footmob

Vanguard News

