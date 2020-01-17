Swagga Don storms Nigeria, reveals plans to awake ‘The African Spirit’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Swagga Don is a musician, songwriter and producer but with unknown identity. He’s much like Lagbaja as he wears a mask to hide his true identity. But beyond that, what is more important is the mission he has set for himself and that is to unite all Africans in Diaspora through music. He calls himself the ‘Avatar’, the ‘Spirit of Africa’, which he said he represents.

READ ALSO:

He had a brief session with select journalists penultimate Thursday in Lagos where he unveiled plans to release an album titled ‘Mother Africa’ from which a video of a track “African Township” was launched at the mystic time and date of 00:01:10:01:2020. The video was shot by Benny Willis Studios, produced by Swagga Don and W3TV and Films while Wallace W. Williams was the creative director. It was shot on locations in Trinidad, London and Nigeria featuring Odegz Williams, the Blue Avatar.

Speaking about the album and his mission he said his mission is to bring back the Avatar (The spirit of Africa) through music and good melody. Soka Makosa.

“Avatar is uniting the spirit of Africa, unity of Africa in diaspora. With Africans spread all over the world we need a unifying force to connect the Africans in the diaspora and music and culture is the tool. Wherever we are we sing the same kinds of music, culturally we are all the same. Africans, we need to unite wherever we are. Whether you are in the continent, the Americas, Caribbean or Cuba, we need to unite. Africans come together through music to bring about love, unity and peace and that’s what the African spirit is all about. The African spirit is the African Avatar and that’s what I represent.African Avatar is about positive message, positive music to address ills in the society such as xenophobia and the rest, because that’s not the spirit of Africa. We are a happy people. We are here to change the paradigm, to bring the Avatar through Swagga Don and the music will speak for itself. ” he said.

Swagga Don who does Soka Makosa says the coming album embodies all that is African and not limited to particular genre.

He said,“In the album coming “Mother Africa” you have reggae, Makosa, the first track is a mixture of Soukous, contemporary African music, Makossa and all that embodies the fusion of Africans as a people.

He also explains why he chose not to reveal his true identity, saying when the time is right the world will really get to know the person behind the mask

“ I have other professions and those other professions do not permit me to come into the open. I’m on a long music trajectory, who knows, I may unveil myself before long. But for now, I have highly placed status that will not permit me to have music clash with it. Besides, I’m a body in the spirit of Africa,” he said.

Swagga Don was presented in Nigeria by Majek Fashek’s manager, Uzoma Day Omenka, fueling speculations that he may have dumped the Rainmaker, who is currently undergoing treatment in London for an undisclosed ailment. But Swagga Don was quick to dispel that and explains his connection to Majek Fashek and his manager.

READ ALSO:

Uzoma is still with Majek Fashek and I and Majek have a relationship but we talk about that later on. Uzoma is 100% with Majek Fashek but he’s promoting the Avatar. He’s loyal to Majek Fashek and I’m also loyal to Majek Fashek because I had the inspiration to help Majek Fashek in his first coming but that will be revealed in due course, the untold story of Majek Fashek. I have always been behind the scene, doing quite a lot behind many artistes,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: