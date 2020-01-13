Suspended Imo LGA chairmen: Why Accord party backs Ihedioha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Accord party, AP, has said that it supported the sacking of the elected local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by governor Emeka Ihedioha, because the Independent State Electoral Commission, ISIEC, was not properly constituted for that election.

The state chairman of the party, Elder ThankGod Ibe, yesterday in Owerri, also said that the party went to court to challenge the process of that local government election under former governor Rochas Okorocha.

However, it would be recalled that the former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, was the 2019 governorship candidate of the Accord party in the state.

But according to the Accord, “We have taken time to study and review the unwholesome act of invading the Imo LGA Headquarters on 6th January, 2020 by agents of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his son-in law, Uche Nwosu who purport as elected local government officials and appointees.

“We wish to reiterate that Accord filed a case (Suit No. HOW/613/2019) against the then government headed by Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

“We challenged the constitutionality and validity of the Local Government elections which the administration of Rochas Okorocha purportedly conducted on the 25th of August, 2018 before the expiration of its tenure.

“The grounds on which the suit is predicated include a ground stating that the Independent State Electoral Commission –ISIEC, which purportedly conducted the election was not properly constituted.

“According to law and another which alleges that there was actually no election held in accordance with the electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and failure to constitute an Election Petition Tribunal etc.”

He continued: “We took this legal action on a major ground that ACCORD is the only party, apart from Rochas Okorocha’s party, the APC, which participated in what turned out to be a sham called election.

“We also wish to emphasize that the case was filed by ACCORD before the end of Rochas Okorocha’s administration and before the present administration of His Excellency Emeka Ihedioha was inaugurated, but government being at Law a continuum, the Ihedioha administration inherited the case as respondents.”

