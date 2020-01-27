Suspected rapist used charm on victim, deflower her ―Witness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jane Echewodo

An investigator attached to the Nigerian Police, Vivian Nduka testified before a Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja that a 40-year-old Adelaja Oloyede raped a 23-year-old lady (name withheld) on December 10, 2017.

Led in evidence by the State Counsel K.A Ayankanbi, the prosecuting witness told the court presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye that the defendant told her upon interrogation that he had an unlawful carnal knowledge with the complainant.

The defendant who resides at No. 1 Adelaja Street, Itaoluwo, Ikorodu had denied the confession in a written statement, even as the prosecution presented to the court two exhibits, a pant and underwear said to have been recovered in the room of the defendant belonging to the victim.

During the evidence, the Police Officer narrated to the court that the complainant reported the incident of rape committed against her when she was returning from church on the day of the incident.

The witness, however, said, ” the complainant told me that the alleged rapist charmed her after exchanging a handshake with her, led her into his apartment, administer some fetish procedures on her following which he had sex with her”.

The police investigator alleged that the defendant denied using any native substance.

The witness added that the defendant told her that he had carnal knowledge of the victim and that the victim told him she was a virgin and he said he wanted to confirm and which was true and he later gave the victim N1,500 to go take care of herself.”

Under cross-examination by the Defence Counsel, when the Police Officer was asked to show the court where it was stated that he wrote unlawful carnal knowledge, she read from the statement, carnal knowledge.

But the prosecution witness explained further that the defendant wrote in his evidence,” I started romancing her and then she told me that she was a virgin and I told her I know and I took her into my room and had carnal knowledge of her.

Probing her further on the defendant’s statement, the Police Officer answered that there was no unlawful but lawful written in the statement.

She was quick to point out that the defendant said, “I actually deceived her.”

She said she did not also take the pant for forensic investigation, neither does she have any document backing the exhibits, she, however, said she recovered the exhibits which have been admitted by the court in the defendant’s room.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the trial till March 19, 2020, for the continuation of trial.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

