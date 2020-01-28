Suspected herdsmen allegedly kill Nollywood actor in Ilorin 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

A Nollywood actor, Simply identified as “Juwon” has been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen who attacked some motorists, including some Nollywood actors along Ogbomoso Ilorin Expressway on Monday.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident happened on Monday at Otte area of the expressway.

It was reported that the suspected herders suddenly got into the middle of the road and started shooting sporadically, as one of the gunshots killed “Juwon” among other Nollywood actors on the road at the time.

The deceased was said to be a personal assistant to a popular Yoruba actress, Toyosi Adesanya, said to be on the journey too.

The distressed actress told journalists that she was on her way to Ilorin for a movie production, when the incident happened, calling on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to ensure security of lives and property.

She said,”We can’t continue like to this. The poor boy’s life was just taken away like that. We can’t continue to be held to Ransome by some armed bandits. The FG should come to our aid”.

However, the Kwara state police public relations officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident said that it was along Ogbomoso/Ilorin expressway.

He also said that the incident involved some actors and actresses going to shoot a film at a location, adding that investigation had commenced on the incident towards arresting the perpetrators.

