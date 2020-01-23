Survival: Kwankwaso’s spokesperson defects to APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The spokesperson of former governor of Kano State, and Presidential aspirant, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mrs Binta Spikin, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mrs Spikin announced her defection, on Wednesday, from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The development came a day after the state chairman of the party, Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, also quit the PDP for the ruling APC.

Mrs Spikin told PREMIUM TIMES that her political mentor, Mr Sulaiman-Bichi, influenced her decision to abandon the party and Mr Kwankwaso.

Recall that Mr Sulaiman-Bichi and some PDP chieftains in Kano defected to APC shortly after the affirmation of the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje by the Supreme Court.;

Mrs Spikin, a woman activist and former president of Mass Communication Student Association (MACOSA) in Bayero University, Kano, said she parted company with Mr Kwankwaso immediately after the 2019 general election but only officially announced her defection on Wednesday.

Other PDP bigwigs who defected to APC include Aisha Kaita, a zonal woman leader of PDP in Kano; Muhammad Tarauni, a former member of the State House of Assembly; and Idris Bala, a popular Kwankwasiyya promoter.

The spokesperson for the PDP in Kano, Shehu Sagagi, did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking his comments on the development.

