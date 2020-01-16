Supreme Court Verdict: Viral photos taken at funeral, not reflection of Ihedioha’s mood — Aide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The immediate past Governor of Imo State, RT. Honourable Emeka Iheadioha has denied photos which surfaced online shortly after he was sacked by the supreme court, which pronounced Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the winner of the March 2019 elections.

The photos which went viral on social media revealed the Ex-Governor of Imo state crying alongside some other women.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening through his special assistant on Newmedia, AIC Akwarandu said the pictures were taken at a funeral and not after the verdict of the supreme court.

“The picture circulating online does not in any way represent the mood of the Former Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, while the Supreme Court Judgment was announced”.

“The pictures was taken on Friday, 20th Of December, 2019, when the then Governor received the body of His departed Commissioner for Environment, Late Hon. Tony Okere, at the Council Chambers”.

“The State had organized a reception to pay last respect to the Commissioner at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Owerri”.

“It is, therefore, wrong to assert that the picture was taken on the Day of the Supreme Court Judgment”.

Vanguard

