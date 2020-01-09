SUPREME COURT: Oborevwori, Oguma, Ochor, Oboro, Osanebi, hail Okowa’s victory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Mr Christopher Ochor, Olorogun John Oguma, Chief Evelyn Oboro and Mr Friday Osanebi, yesterday described the judgement as a victory for all Deltans, the rule of law and democracy.

Oborevwori said: “l am so happy today (yesterday) that the election of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa was today (yesterday) affirmed by the Supreme Court, Abuja. This is a well-deserved victory, it is a sweet victory and we give God the glory for everything.

“I wish to use this medium to congratulate our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on this victory at the Supreme Court, Abuja. The Governor is committed to a Stronger Delta State and we should all join hands with him in his determination to give our state the best. This victory at the Supreme Court, Abuja is for all and is a good one for our democracy”.

Ochor on his part said: “This Judgement is affirming the votes of Deltans on the 3rd of March 2019. And what these Judgement further means is for stronger, better and a healthier Delta.

“This victory is for the development of the state, irrespective of our differences in politics, and culture, we have to pull our resources and join with the government, with Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the driver to move ahead.”

Oguma said: “This judgment has sealed the lips of all doubting ‘Thomases’. This is an affirmation that Deltans truly came out en mass to cast their votes for our hardworking Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa”.

While thanking Deltans for their support and prayers for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Oguma said: “I want to congratulate our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and Deltans on this resounding and well-deserved victory.”

Osanebi said: “I congratulate my Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on the judgment of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory as the duly elected governor of Delta State.

“Again, this judgment is an affirmation that the court remains the last hope of the common man and no individual, no matter the level of their machination, could railroad the wish of God for his people. The apex court affirmation will embolden the governor and government of Delta State to consolidate on the stronger Delta agenda, with focus and zeal”.

Oboro said: “It is a great day for democracy. The highest court in the country has finally settled the controversies surrounding the Delta state governorship election and affirmed Governor Okowa as the true winner of the election.

“I congratulate my leader, Governor Okowa. A bigger congratulation to the people of Delta State, who are the real winners in the context. Our Governor would accelerate the pace of development in the Big Heart state, now that there would be no more unnecessary distraction”.

Vanguard

