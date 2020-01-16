Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition of South East Youth Leader, COSEYL, has on Thursday commended the Supreme Court Judges for their unanimous verdict that brought in Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as new governor of Imo state.

The group said that the Tuesday judgment by the apex court is a confirmation of peoples will.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, Chief Goodluck Egwu Ibem, President General and Comrade Kanice Igwe, Secretary General described the judgment as a great relief for all Ndi-Imo after a fierce contest and bickering.

Read the full statement below:

“We congratulate Senator Hope Uzodinma over his victory at the supreme Court of Nigeria. The judgement is another landmark in the country’s history. The judgement had not only solidified the nation’s democracy , but also further strengthened the peoples’ belief and trust in the nations judiciary process.

Now that the will of the majority of Imolites have been confirmed by the apex court , the new Imo Governor and his dynamic team is set to take the state to the next level in Education, technological advancement, infrastructural development and economic progress.

The judgment is a great relief for all Ndi-Imo after a fierce contest and bickering. It is yet another landmark judgment that will enrich our democratic and political process. The apex court has not only upheld the choice of the greater number of Imolite’s who voted for Senator Hope Uzodinma at the polls it has also affirmed our belief in the judiciary as impartial arbiter whose pronouncements have consolidated our democracy in great leap.

Those who contested in the gubernatorial elections should now channel their energy and intellect deployed in the electoral and legal process toward building Imo state. They should join hands with Senator Hope in moving the state forward. The time for politics is over. It’s time for all to join hands with the new Governor to move the state to the next level.

In the spirit of sportsmanship, all the gubernatorial candidates of other political parties should congratulate Senator Hope Uzodinma’s victory at the supreme Court. As statesmen, it is the right thing to do for growth and development of the state.

We commend the supreme Court for it’s diligent and highly proficient treatment of the vital matter. In so doing, it has protected its honor as the consummate guardian of the rule of law in our dear country.

The victory of Senator Hope is as a result of the trust and belief the people have in him as a committed leader with capacity to deliver. With these electoral and legal victories, the Governor must give due honor to the faith and belief the people have reposed in him to take them to the next level. They expect the Governor to led in a way that produces the shared prosperity and better future they deserve. He must work hard and more committed because the victory is a call to hard work and commitment to duty to the people of Imo.

We therefore felicitate with Senator Hope Uzodinma and all Imolite’s who stood by him during the electioneering and legal period. Now that the mandate given to him by Ndi-Imo have been restored, we urge him to do his best to take the state to the next levels in all sectors.”

