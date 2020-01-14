Supreme court judgment: Lawan congratulates Sen. Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Sen.Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court as the governor of Imo.

The court had on Tuesday declared Uzodinma the winner of the March 19, 2019, Imo governorship election.

Lawan, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser (Media) Mr. Ola Awoniyi also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for peacefully retrieving its mandate through the constitutionally stipulated judicial process.

The senate president said the unanimous decision of the seven-member panel of the highest court in the land had cleared any doubt on the victory of the APC in the election.

“This is a victory for democracy, the rule of law, the All Progressives Congress and the good people of Imo.

“The new governor-elect should be magnanimous in victory and see his mandate as a call to serve his people conscientiously and to the best of his ability,” lawan said.

He also praised the Nigerian judiciary for reasserting itself as a sacred chapel for judicious resolution of disputes.

vanguard

