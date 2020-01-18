Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Imo General Assembly, IGA, Friday, alleged that the Supreme Court judgement that unseated Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State was meant to set brothers against each other and to cause crisis in Imo State and South East in general.

In a statement by the President of the Nnewi chapter of IGA, Hon. Chinedu Igwe, “almost everyone in Imo state backed the candidature of the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha because Owerri zone has never produced the governor of the state since 1999.”

Former governor Ihedioha was running people-oriented administration before his government was truncated by the supreme court judgement, which was actually aimed at causing trouble in Imo state and South East, but the good people of Imo State have as usual and in spite of the provocation of the judgement and the misrule of the immediate past All Progressive Congress, APC, government, demonstrated the highest level of maturity, by remaining calm in the face of the provocation and the people behind the judgement.”

On the question whether the new APC government in Imo State will receive the support of the disappointed people of the state, Hon. Igwe said, “Imo people cannot readily support the new governor until he rolls out his program for the state.”

“With the emergence of Sen Hope Uzodinma as the Imo state governor, it does appear that God is speaking to the people of the state and if God is actually the one talking to us, the new governor will do well to govern us with the fear of God, but I believe the reverse will mot be the case and I hope that Uzodinma will not turn out to be a serpent and stone for Imolites like his APC predecessor.

“I must emphasize that if the plan of the powers that be in Nigeria was to cause mayhem in Imo state with the Supreme Court judgement, they have failed woefully, their plan of penetrating Igbo land with their inhuman policies the people have resisted will not work, our people will still resist them and such evil plans, Nigerians know the evil plans and policies we have resisted.”

