Supreme court: Imo PDP members march out in protest

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Scores of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in Imo state, on Sunday marched out to the street of Owerri, protesting the Supreme Court sacking of Emeka Ihedioha, as governor of the state.

The PDP, members wore black attire saying that they were not happy that Ihedioha, was removed by the Supreme Court.

The protesters marched from the Okigwe road party secretariat to the front of Imo government house and returned back to the secretariat.

They were seen blaming the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, for the sacking of Ihedioha and that the outcome of the court case was shocking to them.

They “We are not happy return back Ihedioha this is an injustice to us and we will not accept this. You must do the right thing. Imo people are not happy.”

Recalled Ihedioha, the sack was based on the grounds that he did not get the lawful votes expected of him to win the governorship election.

By the Supreme Court verdict, Hope Uzodinma, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was pronounced winner of the 2019 governorship election by the supreme after looking at his evidence and demands before the court part of which he said that his results were excluded by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

But the sacking of Ihedioha peeved the members of his party, who proposed that they would embark on a protest to express their dissatisfaction with the stand of the supreme court.

vanguard

