Supreme Court: I feared I could suffer Ihedioha’s fate ― Gov Mohammed

Says legal battles affected governance

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, said he expressed fear he could be sacked by the Supreme Court like the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha after his opponent and predecessor, Muhammed Abubakar boasted that the court’s verdict will favour him.

The governor who was responding to questions from journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday said he was especially terrified by the overconfidence exhibited by his predecessor, so much so that he thought Abubakar had been given ‘assurance of victory by some top powers’.

His words: “To be honest, I was scared that the judgement might go the other way because of the overconfidence exhibited by Muhammed Abubakar. I thought he had been given some kind of assurance by some top powers. Though I have faith in the judiciary, I was scared. Abubakar knows I won the election. There’s no way I could have rigged him out. He knows it. But I recognise that it’s his right to seek legal redress to any level as the constitution allows.

“Now, that it is all over, I am extending the Olive branch to him so that we can partner for the progress of Bauchi State and its people. He’s been through this road before and he’s, therefore, more experienced in terms of governance in Bauchi. He can contribute by way of offering valuable advice that would help to steer Bauchi to its rightful place.”

Mohammed also explained how the legal battles he had with his predecessor unsettled him and affected governance in the state.

“These past months, we’ve not been running the way we should run because of all the legal battles distracting us here and there. You can’t plan well when you know you can be thrown out anytime. See what happened to my friend, Emeka (Ihedioha) in Imo state. I feel pained because I know all the plans he had mapped out for his people before the incident,” Gov Mohammed said.

