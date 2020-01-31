SUBEB warns teachers against lowering education standard

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Delta South Senatorial District in the State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB, Mr. Paul Kurugbe has charged public primary school teachers in the state to shun unprofessional conduct capable of lowering the high educational standard set by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He spoke when he paid an unscheduled visit to some Government Primary Schools in Warri South, Bomadi, Burutu, and Isoko North Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

The visit came on the heels of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s directive for proper supervision of schools to ascertain the level of performance by both Staff and pupils.

Mr. Kurugbe alongside a team of Local Government Education Authority Secretaries and Quality Assurance department from the Board frowned at staff attitude to work, asked them to desist from any act that could sabotage government good intentions for education in the state.

According to him, ‘’Government free education policy should not be hindered by any act of indiscipline by introducing unauthorized fee or levy .”

Mr. Kurugbe called on Local Education Authority Secretaries to embark on proper supervision of teachers’ classroom activities such as lesson notes and other teaching and instructional materials.

Commenting on the deplorable nature of some School buildings, lack of teachers and overpopulated Classrooms, the Board member said SUBEB would liaise with the appropriate bodies to do the needful. He also appealed to host communities to assist in the maintenance of school infrastructures in their domain, encouraging other communities to take a cue from the Ajamimogha community which took control of the painting of Ikengbuwa Primary School fence in Warri South Local Government Area.

Mr. Kurugbe charged all Primary School Staff to be up and doing, as visits to their schools would continue and unannounced, warning that any Staff caught or found wanting would be properly sanctioned.

