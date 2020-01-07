Breaking News
Translate

STRANGE: Man shoots 2 children for throwing balls at moving vehicle

On 11:55 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Police is currently looking for a man who angrily shot two children for throwing snowballs at a moving vehicle.

NBA, Youtube to launch live games on league’s first channel

Narrating the circumstances that led to the shooting, Milwaukee police, said victims were playing with a group of children on Saturday evening before the shooting occurred.

They said the force responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of West Birch St. Upon arrival officers found a 12 year old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Minutes later Police said it found a 13-year-old Milwaukee male also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

“Officers immediately applied first aide to both victims. Both are being treated at a local hospital. Preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by.

“One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims.

Court orders DSS to transfer El-Zakzaky, wife to Kaduna Correctional Centre

“The Milwaukee Police are requesting assistance with any information regarding this incident.  Any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.”, police statement said.

Vanguard

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of West Birch St. Upon arrival officers found a 12 year old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!