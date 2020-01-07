Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Police is currently looking for a man who angrily shot two children for throwing snowballs at a moving vehicle.

Narrating the circumstances that led to the shooting, Milwaukee police, said victims were playing with a group of children on Saturday evening before the shooting occurred.

They said the force responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of West Birch St. Upon arrival officers found a 12 year old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Minutes later Police said it found a 13-year-old Milwaukee male also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

“Officers immediately applied first aide to both victims. Both are being treated at a local hospital. Preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by.

“One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims.

“The Milwaukee Police are requesting assistance with any information regarding this incident. Any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.”, police statement said.

Vanguard

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of West Birch St. Upon arrival officers found a 12 year old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

Minutes later a 13-year-old Milwaukee male was found also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aide to both victims. Both are being treated at a local hospital. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

Preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

The Milwaukee Police are requesting assistance with any information regarding this incident. Any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12:48 AM the Milwaukee Police Department responded to the report of a shooting in the 9300 block of W. Appleton Ave. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

Upon arrival officers located a 21-year old Milwaukee man who sustained a serious gunshot wound and a 24-year old Milwaukee man who had been battered. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

The battery victim is being treated at an area hospital as well. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation. At this time no arrests have been made. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

On Sunday, January 5, 2020, at approximately 3:44 p.m., a 17-year-old Milwaukee male walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

Police did respond to a shots fired complaint on the 2800 Block of N. Buffum Street and it was determined through investigation that was where the victim was shot. The circumstances that led up to the shooting and the actor(s) involved are currently under investigation. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

On Sunday, January 5, 2020, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting on the 2400 Block of West Monroe St. of a 25-year-old Milwaukee male. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

The victim was seated in his vehicle when Silver Infinity G37 4dr drove by and one of the occupants fired shots at the victim striking him causing a non-life threatening injury. The victim was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

The circumstances that led up to the shooting and the actor(s) involved are currently under investigation. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: