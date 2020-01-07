Stop involvement of children in crimes, CADI tasks FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The Children and Adolescents Development Initiative, CADI, wants the Federal government and othere tirs of government to tackle the growing menace of children involvement in crimes.

In a review, the Coordinator of CADI, Deacon Andrew Divine, showed from reports of the police, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, among others, that the growing involvement of children in crimes and criminalities was worrisome, and called on the three tiers of government to take urgent step to reverse the menace.

In the review of CADI’s research activities for the 2019, concerns were expressed about the growing involvement of children in crime, as CADI research team x-rayed its various research activities including child trafficking, disability in children, the 6-3-3-4 system of education in Nigeria, use of under aged children in elections and involvement of children in crimes and criminalities.

The more than 10 million out of school children in Nigeria CADI said, was one of the factors that fuel children involvement in crimes, this group are among that street children who are easily trafficked and use for militant activities.

CADI urged government to fulfill the proposed reforms on education, and migration policy in 2020.

“This combined with the various militants across the nation produce a state where brutality rather than solidarity reigns. This influence on children, needs to be highlighted,” CADI noted, while observing that poverty, conflict and breakdown in family structures are other factors that fuel children involvement in crimes.

Calling for implementation of social welfare schemes with human face, CADI urged that allocations to these schemes be judiciously applied, even as it called on the National Assembly to probe the use of constituency funds by past and current parliamentarians since 1999.

It called for solid family structure that could support the family and the society at large and a revisit of citizenship and civic responsibilities in primary and post-primary education.

It also called for a revisit of the role of the Boys Guard, Girls Brigade, Man-O-War, and other para-miltary outfits which were agent of socialisation and discipline in primary and secondary school of old.

