STI maintains annual growth rate of 30% in 25yrs

By Cynthia Alo

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (STI) has said that it maintained a growing market share at an average annual growth rate of 30 percent in its 25 years of operation.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka stated this during the company’s 25th anniversary in Lagos.

He said: “From inception, the company moved from an average industry rating to a leading position, investing in the best of people and technology, improving on processes, growing market share at an average annual growth rate of 30 percent, while consistently expanding the balance sheet size of the company.”

Commending efforts of all the company’s customers and associates alike for their patronage, support and the belief in the story called Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, he said, “As a transiting world-class organization conscious of our brand equity, the company has a well-entrenched culture of upholding sound moral and professional ethics beyond profit.

“For Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, the journey has just begun and the insurance industry is set to witness a new and more innovative way of underwriting insurance business in Nigeria.

Vanguard

