South West’s security outfit ‘Amotekun’ begins operation January 9

Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday said the joint security outfit, “Amotekun,” initiated by the six governors in the South West would commence work on January 9.

Fayemi, who disclosed this in his New Year message to people of the state, said the outfit would complement the efforts of the regular security agencies.

He said: “On January 9, 2020, the Western Nigeria Security Network known as ‘Amotekun’ shall commence operations in all the six states in our zone.

“Ekiti is very active in this initiative which will go a long way in securing the people and protecting the state

“The fact remains, however, that criminality cannot be totally eradicated even as we are working meticulously at reducing it to the barest minimum in Ekiti State, and the evidence is there for all to see and acknowledge that we are making steady progress.

“Since we are not an Island, we are working with neigbouring states to strengthen our security architecture.”

The governor also urged community leaders and groups not to allow themselves to be used to cause unnecessary tension that could trigger a crisis in the state.

“I have personally kept a close watch on the security situation within and around Ekiti State, and I can assure you that as a government, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of lives and property in our dear state.

“Ekiti remains one of the safest places to live, work and conduct business in Nigeria.

“Henceforth, I urge our community leaders or groups not to allow themselves to be used to spread fake or unsubstantiated news with a view to setting the residents against themselves or destabilising the peace of the state

“We must encourage our people to report any strange signal or incident, but we must resist the temptation to resort to self-help at any time,” he added. NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: