Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

South West Govs to meet Buhari over Amotekun — Ondo Gov

On 12:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Insists Amotekun not regional army but child of necessity

South West Govs to meet Buhari over Amotekun — Ondo Gov
Governor Akeredolu

Soni Daniel – Abuja

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says Southwest governors are ready to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whole concept of the security outfit, Amotekun, and why it is urgently needed.

READ ALSO: Police lethargy caused establishment of Amotekun ―Yoruba elders

Governor Akerelodu told journalists in Abuja on Friday morning that the meeting with Buhari would have taken place if not for his trip to the United Kingdom last week.

The governor insisted that contrary to insinuations borne out of ignorance about the security outfit, Amotekun is not a regional militia by the Southwest states but a child of necessity to help the security agencies to perform better.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!