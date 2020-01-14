Breaking News
South West governors will respond to outlawing of Amotekun – Fayemi

On 9:45 pm
Fayemi

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday declined to react to the Federal Government’s decision to outlaw the South West security outfit, Operation Amotekun, saying the governors in the region would review the matter very soon.

The governor stated this at a press dinner with the media in the state.

The federal government had through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, proclaimed the joint security outfit as illegal.

Malam said the establishment of army, police and other security outfits falls under the exclusive preserve which could only be exercised by the federal government.

Fayemi, who spoke on the federal government’s position, said: “I don’t have an answer to this individually because I have not been adequately briefed on the new stand.

“I have just heard of that from you (newsmen) now. I will try to find out the position of the governors of the South West states. You know I do not speak for the governors.

“If what you are saying is true, there will be an appropriate reaction to it.”

 

