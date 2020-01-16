South East Governors impressed with Enugu airport rehabilitation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

THE Governors in South East geo-political zone have expressed satisfaction with the quality and speed of work at the ongoing rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Engr Dave Umahi made the expression when he inspected the rehabilitation of the airport runway on Thursday.

He was accompanied by on the inspection by the Enugu airport manager, Mrs Cecilia Oguama; the Chairman of South east Governors Airport Renovation committee, Engr. Chris Okoye and the federal government consultant for airport project, Engr Sani Baba.

Umahi also expressed confidence that other rehabilitation works such as the terminal buildings would be done when funds are released by the federal government from the 2020 appreciation.

The Governor reaffirmed confidence that with the speed of work, the Easter deadline for completion of the runway work would be met.

He congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari for good work at the second Niger bridge as well as the rehabilitation jobs ongoing on the federal roads in the zone.

Umahi said “The work (Enugu airport) is tightly being supervised and I am quite impressed with performance of the contractors. The consultants are doing very well as well. The supervision is very good and that’s why the contractor is doing extremely well.

“We continue to thank Mr. President for his support, not only for airport but for the second Niger bridge, the speed of work and timely release of funds.

“We are also impressed with the contractor doing the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway. The quality of work is very good as well as the speed.

“The airport reconstruction is strictly being done to specification and their speed is good and the consultant has advised them to increase speed to do other mining works like drainage.”

On the issue of terminal buildings, Umahi said “There is budget for the terminal buildings, especially the international wing and when we went to see Mr. President, he assured that in 2020 budget, fund would be allocated; and so when capital projects funds are released, I am sure it will get started.

“The contractor was saying June for completion of the airport work but the consultant has sat down with them made first week of April as deadline.”

