South African army drops ‘defiance’ charges against officer

South Africa’s army has withdrawn charges brought against a Muslim officer who refused to take off her headscarf in 2018.

Maj. Fatima Isaacs was charged with willful defiance and disobeying a lawful command after she failed to comply when her superior asked her to remove her headscarf.

The army withdrew the charges at a military court at the Castle of Good Hope near Cape Town and said Major Isaacs was allowed to wear a headscarf as long as it did not cover her ears and was “plain in colour.” (BBC)

Vanguard

