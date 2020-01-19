Solskjaer hails Fred, De Gea , draws positives from United performance

Kindly Share This Story:



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted there were “many positives” in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, and admitted United could look for a “short term” deal to cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool scored with their first real attempt of the game, as Virgil van Dijk went unchallenged to power in a header from a corner.

The Reds had two other goals chalked off in a first half they dominated. And the pattern of play was similar in the second period as United’s goal was under siege.

Man United grew into the game slowly and could have equalised as Anthony Martial blazed over after some fine build-up play from the Red Devils.

But Mo Salah sealed the win for Liverpool in the last minute as Alisson found the striker brilliantly, allowing the Egyptian to run through and slide the ball under United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Solskjaer told Match of the Day: “The players gave us everything. Today we hung on a bit at the start of second half, but the last 25-30 mins we pressed them and pushed them back.

“I’m disappointed with conceding from a corner and with the last kick but very many positives.

“I felt in the second half we performed really well against a good team and at a difficult place.

“We didn’t have quality with our finishing or last pass. Fred was absolutely top and David de Gea. As a team we worked together as a unit.”

On Marcus Rashford’s back injury Solskjaer said: “Rashford will be out for a while. He got a new injury against Wolves. We’ll not see him for a little while.

“We’re always looking at chances to improve the squad with Marcus out for a while we have to look at it closely.

“We’ve had many injuries for big players this season. It’s just an unfortunate situation we’re in. We might look at some short term deals as well that could take us through to the summer.

“We don’t desperately need a striker, if the right one is there and it fits for us we’ve got players who are champing at the bit.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

