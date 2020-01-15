Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United would have to pay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just £5m in compensation if they decide to sack the Norwegian in the next few weeks.

United have endured an underwhelming season so far and currently sit five points adrift of the Champions League places, having only won nine of their opening 22 Premier League games. The Red Devils also look set to exit the Carabao Cup after they fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the first game of a two-legged semi-final.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer backs Man United bosses and calls for unity after fan protests

The club’s FA Cup run could similarly come to an end on Wednesday as they face a tough replay against Wolves, having drawn 0-0 earlier in the month. However, a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday – in which Marcus Rashford made his 200th United appearance – relieved some of the pressure on Solskjaer.

If the club do decide to terminate the 46-year-old’s contract in the coming weeks, they would have to pay a severance package of £5m, according to the ​Sun.

Solskjaer earns this sum as a basic yearly salary before bonuses, and it is understood that he was happy to agree to a year’s compensation in the event of his sacking when he joined the club permanently last year.

ALSO READ: Doctor who ran underground clinic during civil war gets award

If the former Cardiff boss’ contract is terminated, it will take the amount paid by United to sack their post-Sir Alex Ferguson managers to a hefty £45m. David Moyes, who managed the club between 2013 and 2014, received £5m in compensation when he his contract was terminated, while Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho were paid £8.5m and £20m respectively.

Solskjaer has a good opportunity to significantly increase his job security on Sunday when his side travels to Anfield to take on ​Liverpool. It will be United’s toughest game of the season so far, with the Reds failing to win on just one occasion in the Premier League this campaign.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: