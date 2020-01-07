Breaking News
Soleimani’s killing: NATO temporarily pulls troops out of Iraq

On 6:29 pm
NATO is temporarily pulling some of its troops out of Iraq and moving others around within the country, Dylan White, Acting Spokesperson for the military alliance,  said on Tuesday.

According to him, to protect the safety of its troops NATO will take measures including the temporary repositioning of some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq.

“NATO maintains a presence in Iraq. And, we are prepared to continue our training and capacity-building when the situation permits,’’ he said.

NATO had already suspended its training operations on the ground after the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the United States sent tensions spiralling in recent days.

