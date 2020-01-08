Updated: Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Qaeda ― Rouhani

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said the assassinated Iran commander, General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda, among other terrorist groups.

Rouhani claimed if it wasn’t for Soleimani, most European capitals would be in great danger now.

“General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al. If it weren’t for his war on terror, European capitals would be in great danger now.”

A US airstrike on Baghdad, Iraq killed the Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani who was buried Tuesday.

The US strike on Baghdad international airport targeted a convoy carrying Soleimani and his top Baghdad-based adviser Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi force.

Iran in retaliation of Soleimani assassination has attacked the US embassy in Iraq’s capital but the fired rockets hit neighbouring buildings. A similar attack was executed early Wednesday against Iraqi airbase where US and coalition forces are based.

US and Iraq reported that there were no casualties. The motive behind these Iran attacks resulting in no casualties of the United States military personnel may be due to Iran’s sole agitation that US forces leave the Asian region.

“Our final answer to his [Soleimani] assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region,” Rouhani stated.

United States President, Donald Trump claimed Soleimani was killed to stop a war. Trump according to AFP report alleged that Soleimani was “plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him”.

More details coming soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria.

