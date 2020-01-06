Soldier stabs wife, son, colleague, neighbour in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A soldier at the Army Engineering Company, Ede, Osun State, identified as Olodi Blessed has killed a soldier after stabbing his wife and son.

He was also said to have allegedly killed a neighbour, identified as Iya Ijesa, who sells vegetable.

The soldier, according to resident close to the Barrack, recently returned from the war front in the North-East for a course but returned to his original unit at Ede, instead of the front.

Another source, however, disclosed that the soldier suffered mental illness at the war front and It relapsed around 10 pm on Thursday, leading to his action.

According to a resident in the Barrack area, Adeoye the man stabbed his wife, son with a knife, as well as their a female neighbour.

He was said to have later stabbed another soldier simply identified as Peter Afolayan, who attempted to wrestle the knife from him.

Another resident, Bello Sheriff disclosed the military guy went haywire at night stabbing people and was eventually captured beside Alhaji Olohuntoyin house along barrack junction.

Bello said, “The incident was unfortunate, we heard that the soldier suffered mental illness and the illness relapse at night.

He was stabbing people and unfortunately, two of his victims including Iya Ijesa and a soldier died.

The soldier was eventually captured by some butchers who were returning from the market and was tied down for the military to arrest him.”

Efforts to get a reaction from the Army spokesperson, Colonel Sagir Musa proved abortive, as he did not pick his call or respond to the message sent to him.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

