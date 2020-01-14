Sokoto gov poll: S-Court stands down to deliver judgement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court has stood down its proceedings to enable it to deliver judgement on Sokoto State governorship election dispute.

A seven-man panel of justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, said it would reconvene at about two hours time to deliver judgement on the appeal challenging governor Aminu Tambuwal’s election.

The appeal with No. SC/1466/19, was filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Ahmed Sokoto.

The APC candidate who adopted his brief of argument through his lawyer, Dr. Alex Iziyon, SAN, is challenging the declaration of Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest.

However, in a counter move, Tambuwal who won the election with a slim margin of 342 votes after a supplementary poll, and was declared winner by both the tribunal and the appellate court, also filed a Cross Appeal marked SC/1467/19.

Tambuwal’s lawyer, Muyiwa Akinboro, SAN, argued that the appellant failed to show any reason why the apex court should tamper with concurrent judgements of the two lower courts.

He contended that the appellant was unable to establish that judgements of both the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Tambuwal’s election, was perverse.

Vanguard News Nigeria

