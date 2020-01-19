Sokoto ends special prayers Sunday ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adakole Auke – Sokoto

As anxiety continues to grow in Sokoto ahead of today’s Supreme Court judgement, clerics in the state brought their special prayers to an end yesterday Sunday at the Fakon Eid prayer grounds within the metropolis.

The special prayers according to Alhaji Isa Unnu, organising chairman, Eid prayers was a non-partisan one aimed to call on Allah for His interventions.

Clerics at the Eid prayer ground while debunking insinuations that they were sponsored by any politician or political party said, their mission was for peace of the state and nothing more.

According to Isa Unnu, the prayers were for sustainable peace in the state, just as he divulged that they held similar prayers before the 2019 general elections, during the rerun, tribunal and Appeal Court judgements as well.

While the prayer session was on, one of the clerics said, all peace-loving people of the state will gather once again after the outcome of the Supreme Court on Tuesday 21st of January 2020.

At the prayer session, it was observed that both supporters of APC and PDP all converge on the Eid prayer ground.

Though, a fan of the ruling PDP said, they are optimistic of getting the same victory as in the tribunal and Appeal Court.

