Social Media hasn’t made comedians Lazy- Simeon Skye

Before the advent of social media, Nigerian comedians desperately seeking limelight are usually thrown under the bus at comedy shows for cracking lame jokes or failing to humour their audience. This alone, spurs them on to improve on their craft to avoid a repeat of such.

However, with the advent of social media, the comedy industry has experienced appreciable boost because comedians now have a fertile ground to showcase their comic craft to a larger audience on a regular basis, unlike when they had to wait until there is a comedy show, which they have to lobby desperately before they eventually secure a slot to perform.

Sharing his thoughts on how the social media has been of immense benefit to the Nigerian comedy industry, comic sensation, Ndukwu Izuchukwu Simeon, better known as Simeon Skye noted that since it’s advent, the social media has helped to boost the humour making profession.

He said; “Yes social media has helped so many youths to grow in their chosen careers and the comedy industry is not left out. It has helped to project our creativity as comedians to a larger audience. Social media has helped us to build and project ourselves out there and to create good content. It has helped us to showcase our good works. Most of our super stars now are being known through the social media because it has given us the opportunity to showcase ourselves to the world.”

Speaking further, he corrected the notion that social media has made some comedians lazy.

“Yeah social media has made it easy for everyone not only for the new generation; and it has made us to keep being creative so we can make people smile”, he said.

Vanguard

