Slain ‘PDP chieftain’ was a notorious cultist, fraudster – Delta CP

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, Thursday described the slain chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ovie Wisdom Iroro who was killed at Abraka last Wednesday as an alleged “notorious cultist and fraudster” adding that the incident had no political coloration.

The victim, who is a father of two, was reportedly beaten and shot by his assailants at his Lucas residence in the Police Station road axis of Abraka in Ethiope East local government area of the state.

Speaking to Vanguard on the incident, the police boss explained that despite the delinquent disposition of the victim, he has directed the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Abraka, to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

How he was killed

He said: “I do not know the political party the person (victim) belongs to but all I know is that, he is someone who I was made to understand even though he is a notorious cultist and a fraudster was dragged into the bush by some hoodlums and killed.

“And from the information I gathered, while he was being dragged into the bush, witnesses at the scene of the incident heard him pleading with his assailants saying, don’t worry, I will pay you back your money.

“So, with him being a fraudster, we are looking to see if he collected some people’s money and refused to pay them. But that notwithstanding, a heinous crime has been committed whether he is a criminal or not, murder has been committed and we are hunting for the perpetrators.

I have already warned the Area Commander and the DPO that they must look for the perpetrators. This is just a case of hoodlums attack and the evidence that we have gotten is that he is a notorious cultist. In fact, the division has arrested him on several occasions.”

