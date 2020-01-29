Breaking News
Shoprite Nigeria puts its weight behind breast cancer awareness

Early detection of Breast Cancer can save lives; one of which may be yours. Free breast cancer screenings will again be available, this time in all six regions of Nigeria as a result of the long-standing partnership between Shoprite Nigeria and Run For a Cure Africa (RFCA).

The Big Pink Fight screenings take place from 3rd-8th February 2020 and gives women access to among others clinical breast exams, ultrasound scans and mammograms. Four of the screening stations will be situated at Shoprite stores -Asaba Mall in Delta state, Onitsha Mall in Anambra state, Novare Gateway Mall in FCT Abuja and Ado Bayero Mall in Kano state.

“The early detection of the disease is a crucial factor in its successful treatment, however, the sad reality in Nigeria 75% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed too late, when treatment is prohibitively expensive and survival rates greatly diminished,” says Dr Ebele Mbanugo, founder and executive director of RFCA.

Shoprite’s partnership with RFCA dates back to 2014, when the partners joined hands to raise awareness of breast cancer through among others the roll-out of free screenings. Some 5000 women have since benefited from these screenings taking place annually.

The screening dates and locations are as followed; 3rd-5th February, Department of Radiology, Yobe University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu; 4th-5th February, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, A and E Building, Idi Araba Surulere, Lagos; 4the-5th February, Shoprite, Asaba Mall, Asaba,Delta; 6th-7th February,

Shoprite, Onitsha Mall, Onitsha, Anambra; 7th-8th February,

Shoprite, Novare Gateway mall along Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja and from 7th-8th February, Shoprite, Ado Bayero Mall, Zoo road, Kano

Vanguard

