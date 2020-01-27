SHOCKER!! Catholic Bishop of Nsukka diocese ‘Igwebuike Onah’ spotted on a bike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The image of the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, is currently trending on the social media.

The humble Bishop was spotted entering motorcycle popularly known as Okada. Report has it that he was on evangelical mission and came to a place where the road could no longer be accessed by car.

The Bishop was said to have jumped down from his car, boarded a bike not minding his socio-status and made his way to his destination.

Disclosing this in his facebook handle, Reverend Father Ernest Makata ,described the bishop as a humble servant of God, who deferred his comfort to be with his people living in remote area.

His words; “He was nicknamed Pastor at a very young age. He became a priest, then, a Professor, rising to be the first black to be the Vice Rector of the Pontifical Urban University in Rome.

“ He was summoned home to be the Bishop of his People, Nsukka Diocese. He returned. He became the true Pastor. He now smells like his Sheep, as Pope Francis advocates.

“He is Bishop Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka. This is him on Pastoral visit to one of the remotest parishes of his Parish. The place is not motorable and here he drops his comforts to be with his people.

“Nobody knows the life of the poor, the downtrodden and the abandoned like the Catholic missionaries working in these poor rural areas.”

Indeed when you think you have seen it all, circumstances that will usher in new and odd trends will shock you.

Below are the pictures of the Bishop on a bike:

