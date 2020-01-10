Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The world number three deadliest terrorist organization, Boko Haram, has on Friday kidnapped four armed soldiers and two police officers along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

Military sources who revealed this to TheCable, said Boko Haram attacked the security officers in an ambush near Auno village on Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

The insurgents who appeared in military uniforms were said to have mounted a roadblock on the highway with three Hilux vans before taking away the hostages who were returning from a short break.

“Four military men were abducted in an 18 seater bus while two other policemen were abducted in a Gulf car,” one of the sources said.

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: