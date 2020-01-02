SHEIKH WAZIRI, Nigerian-British Boxer: From obscurity to limelight

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian born British boxer, Sheikh Waziri, is making waves in the United Kingdom (UK) after the mayor of Barnet, North London, Reuben Thompstone, honoured him for outstanding security training and services.

The recognition came on the heels of a flourishing business Waziri built internationally in the security sector, starting from being a professional executive/VIP bodyguard to a security trainer and consultant in the UK and Africa.

He is affiliated to shake1records, Phoenix SW Security Ltd Nigeria and Shield Transatlantic Security UK.

The 33-year-old skilful orthodox boxer recently turned professional from the unlicensed boxing background.

His record consists of a few wins, one draw and a loss on points, with 100 per cent knock out ratio amongst other heavyweights, allowing him to be recognised by Xzavier Miller the head coach at London based IQ Boxing.

Waziri took to boxing in 2008 on the white-collar amateur competition and progressed to a semi-professional unlicensed competition where he won the British and European heavyweight title.

He turned to professional boxing after having to deal with the tragic loss of his sister in 2016 and subsequently his father in 2017.

His commitment led him to be accepted by the British Boxing Board of Control which, despite having no amateur experience, saw an individual with great skills and passion for sport and made an exception.

Waziri has rapidly built his reputation and since trained with Olympic medal winners and British, American international boxers that have been trained by recognised boxing coached in London and worldwide.

Nicknamed the ‘Black Scorpion’ due to his quick slick movements and ability to adapt to all types of situations in the ring, his smooth movements in the ring also tie in with his powerful right hand which is reflective of the sting in a scorpion’s tail.

He is fast becoming a buzz on the internet on this Instagram handle @bigsheikh1.

Waziri graduated from the University of Derby with a first degree in criminal justice and proceeded to study for diploma/master’s programme in security and risk management at Loughborough University.

He played American Football for both universities he attended and obtained several awards and achievements including Sports Personality of the Year.



