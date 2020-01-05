Shameful to call Manchester City boss Guardiola a failure — Oliseh

Kindly Share This Story:

The former Nigeria international made the statement after a barrage of criticism against the Spaniard for his team’s current position in the Premier League.

After 21 rounds of games this season, the Citizens are third in the top-flight table, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool and a point behind second-placed Leicester City.

During the week, Guardiola admitted he has failed since his debut season at Barcelona where he won six titles in 2009.

“I have failed year after year since I won six trophies in my first season at Barcelona,” he was quoted as saying by Marca.

“After achieving that, I have failed year after year. “ It is something that I accept, I have no problem with it.”

In reaction to the comments, Oliseh claimed that the former Bayern Munich boss should be judged by his winning ratio and his team development.

“How dare anyone associate the word ‘failure’ to arguably the greatest, most ‘titled’ and delightful to watch coach of the past 100 years is shameful,” Oliseh tweeted.

“You are judged as a coach by your winning ratio and how you improve players individually and as a team, nothing else! Heads up Pep.”

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: