Shacman GM in Nigeria, plans CKD assembly plant

By Theodore Opara

AS the popularity of its heavy duty vehicles continues to spread in Nigeria through efforts of its franchise company, Transit Support Services Ltd., TSS, there are indications that the Chinese manufacturer is desirous of consolidating on the remarkable success so far achieved by the brand.

Part of the plan is the expansion of the existing sales and after-sales network and the establishment of a Shacman assembly plant in Nigeria to produce the heavy and medium duty trucks, as well as road tractors which have endeared themselves to the local market.

Towards achieving this goal, the General Manager of Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Import & Export Co. Ltd, manufacturer of Shacman heavy and medium duty vehicles, Mr. Tian Chao, will be arriving Nigeria this week to meet the brand’s distributor, TSS and some major customers.

A statement issued by Transit Support Services shows that as part of his itinerary, Tian will meet with Shacman dealers and customers, as well as discuss plans to build the complete-knocked-down, CKD, plant in collaboration with TSS.

Both Shacman and TSS believe that a CKD plant assembling the vehicles locally will contribute to the development of the country’s automobile sector and encourage transfer of technology from China to Nigeria.

Shacman held its assembly line opening ceremony at the ANAMMCO auto plant in January 2015, and has since produced over 1,800 trucks from the factory located in Enugu. The roll-out marked a significant breakthrough in Nigeria’s localisation project.

Since the brand’s entrance into the Nigerian market through TSS (Shacman Nigeria), no fewer than 3,000 vehicles wearing its badge have been sold.

