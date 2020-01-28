SGF inaugurates NISS Governing Board

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has inaugurated the Governing Board of the National Institute for Security Studies NISS.

Performing the ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja, the SGF recalled that the NISS was earlier conceived as the Department of State Services Training School in 1999 but later upgraded to the Institute of Security Studies ISS in 2008.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in June 2019 assented to the Bill by the National Assembly elevating the Institute to the National Institute of Security Studies NISS.

He said as members of the Governing Board, their main responsibilities include mong others, formulating policies and setting targets for the Institute; determine and monitor programmes to be run by the Institute; as well as determine and approve budgets, estimates and investment plans of the Institute.

Other functions, he said, are to approve the curricula of the Institute; consider and approve the appointment of the Commandant of the Institute upon recommendation of the Director-General State Service, and periodically review the performance of the institute.

“The above responsibilities may appear daunting, but with the tenacity of purpose, focus and a burning desire to excel, I have no doubt that you can achieve the overall objective for the establishment of the institute, namely, making a difference and contributing to the security and stability of our dear country, Nigeria.

“The inauguration of the NISS Governing Board could not have come at a better time than now when security has become a major issue for national discourse. It is hoped that this, coupled with the fact that security is one of the cardinal objectives of the present administration, will spur you on to make a success of this national assignment”, he said.

The eight-member board has a former DGSS, AA Gadzama as Chairman and Nuhu Umar, the Director of Administration at the DSS National Headquarters as Secretary.

Others are Sanusi Galadima, Amina Shamaki, FA Adekaiyaoja, Kio S. Aimeyeofori Maj. Gen. BM Shafa the Commandant of the institute, AS Adeleke as members.

