Sex for marks: Effurun Petroleum University, demotes Professor, assistant registrar, others

set to appoint new VC in March

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State, has slammed various sanctions on five of its members of staffers, found culpable in different misdemeanors in the institution.

The sanctions ranged from outright dismissal to demotion and five to 10 years ban from holding any office in the university.

Their offences also touched on persistent sexual harassment, sex for grade, gross intellectual incompetence, insubordination and threats to the university management.

The Pro-Chancellor of the University and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Shehu Zuru made the disclosure yesterday, in Abuja while speaking to journalists.

He said that the resolutions were reached at a meeting of the Council, yesterday morning.

Zuru said that it took the Council five months to conduct the investigations and arrive at the decisions.

According to him, the staffers were confronted with hard core video and pictorial evidence including marked money.

Though, they pleaded for leniency, Zuru said the Council had a responsibility to discharge rather than falling for emotions and sentiment.

He said that the university was prepared to follow any further actions the lecturers might want to take.

Giving the detail of the development, Zuru said that those affected were one Professor Adeyemi, a senior assistant registrar, Mrs Ivy Okonkwo and three other lecturers whose names he did not disclose.

The Chairman said that Adeyemi was involved in serious insubordination against the management of the university which earned him a demotion from the position of a Professor to a reader and banned from holding any office in the university for 10 years.

He disclosed that a lecturer, one Dr. Ajayi was dismissed for alleged sexual harassment, money for grade, insubordination and fundamental breach of terms of his employment.

He added that Mrs Okonkwo, a senior assistant registrar was demoted from her position to assistant registrar and banned from holding any office in the university for a period of five years.

