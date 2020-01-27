Senatorial candidate shooting: NSCDC speaks on incident in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

Issues query to suspect

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The commandant of the Imo state Nigeria Security and Civil Service Defence Corps, NSCDC, Raji Ibrahim, on Monday issued a query to a member of the civil defence, who allegedly shot dead a 2019 Action Alliance, AA, senatorial candidate, Ndubuisi Emenike, in Imo state.

Vanguard in Owerri, got the NSCDC state commandant, Ibrahim, while reacting to the incident that triggered a public outcry.

Recalled Emenike was shot during the celebration of the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Miriam Onuoha, at the just concluded Okigwe North rerun election.

The NSCDC boss who confirmed the shooting said among things that a query has been written and waiting to be handed over to the suspect immediately his released from the police custody.

He added that NSCDC does not accept accidental discharge in an issue like this.

It was his view that the suspect was clearing the road when his rifle was hit by another person and the bullet went out to hit Emenike.

He said as captured by Vanguard, “It was on the 26th of this month January, around 5 pm, when we had the information that there was an ugly incident at Umunachi in Isiala Mbano local government area home of Onuoha, the celebrant, that somebody had a shot and it was alleged that it was our man guards of the NSCDC.

“I called Abuja, my commandant quickly asked for the immediate arrest of the guy as the first step to take in order to investigate.

“He was arrested and his under the police custody for proper investigation and we have sent our own men to the police to see him and interrogate him.

“The next step we took is to issue him a query how and why does this happen. He should explain himself. He is going to answer the query it is already written. When the police, release him to us he will face the serious interrogation because we are serious-minded and discipline officers.

“The investigation is still going on and we really sympathize with the family and the community. We discovered that this man was a good man.

“I want to tell you this, the Civil defence does not believe in accidental discharge because there are series of precaution one has to take in this.”

He noted that “We the NSCDC sympathise with the family and Imolites. The people of Imo should remain calm and let peace reign.

“The guy was clearing the road and as a result of the clearing of the road somebody hit him from behind and the rifle went out and hit Emenike. Let me say this, the NSCDC man was not a personal security aid to Emenike, it was a security aid to his friend.”

