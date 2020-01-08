Kindly Share This Story:

…Calls on FG to Find Lasting Solution to Problem of Insecurity in the Area

…Assures Constituents of Continuous Commitment to Ensuring Development of Niger East

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has condemned in very strong terms, the renewed banditry attacks on communities in Munya and Shiroro local government areas which have left at least four military personnel killed and over two thousand locals displaced from their homes.

Senator Sani who expressed displeasure over the onslaught by bandits on innocent persons in the state, particularly his constituents, described the latest attacks as barbaric, just as he called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, find a lasting solution to problem of Insecurity in the Area.

In a statement he personally signed and made available Vanguard yesterday, the Senator stressed that latest attacks should be wake up call on the security agents to redouble their efforts, even as he lamented that since the attacks started in the area, not much has been done to tackle the situation.

Senator Musa said, “It is barbaric, inhuman and senseless for a group of people to gather themselves and unleash mayhem on a people who have done nothing against them. My people are peace loving people, industrious and I cannot imagine why some persons are head bent on destroying their peace.

“This is not the first time this kind of attacks would be carried out. The attacks started long before I became a Senator and has continued unabated. From 2018 to date, not less than 50 persons have been killed by bandits in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas.

“It is quite unfortunate. I believe these latest attacks are a wakeup call on the security agencies in the state to redouble their efforts. Let them reorganise themselves and come up with more formidable strategies to apprehend the bandits.”

Senator Musa noted that due to insecurity in Niger East, development in the area has been affected seriously because the people who are mostly farmers have fled their farmlands and homes.

The Senator who raised concerns over rising level of hunger among the people, however appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the matter by giving an executive order to the military and police to act fast to avoid deterioration of the situation.

Senator Musa said, “I appeal to our able President Muhammadu Buhari to give an executive order to the military and the police to deploy troops to Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas to ensure they dislodge the bandits operating in those areas. Something has to be done fast to avoid a deterioration of the situation,” he said.

Describing the banditry activities in the state as a spillover of the kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry activities in neighbouring states, the Senator called for joint efforts among governors of Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara states in addressing the situation.

According to Senator Musa, “Most of the bandits are those fleeing Zamfara and Kaduna states where there are intense security operations. When they are dislodged from those states they flee through rivers and other means and come to Niger state to torment innocent people in neighbouring communities.

I am calling on the Governors of Kaduna and Zamfara to join hands with our own Governor, his Excellency Governor Abubakar Bello to address the problem once and for all. A joint operation by the three states would go a long way to solve the problem I believe.”

Meanwhile, Senator Musa who reassured his constituents of his continuous efforts towards attracting development to the area, said that part of the efforts include sponsoring bills on the establishment of the North Central Development Commission Bill that would be saddled with the responsibilities of managing and administering funds received from the Federation account.

