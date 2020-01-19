Senator Abbo intervenes as erosion sacks 46 homes in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The last rainy season has sent packing over 46 homes as revealed by Adamawa Northern Senator Ishaku Abbo as a result of serious gully erosion in his constituency.

According to him, the gully erosion has caused a serious refused dumping site, bringing life-threatening diseases to the people of Kabang, Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Senator Abbo while on a visit to the area he saw how many poor people lost their homes as a result of environmental degradation and perturbed that many more people will lose their homes if nothing is done urgently before the 2020 raining season starts.

Abbo took practical steps and ordered for the evacuation of the refused dumps and area destroyed by gully erosion after traversing the length and breadth of the site be constructed.

“I traversed the length and breadth of the erosion site that was turned into a huge refuse dumping site and smelling to high heavens. I made up my mind to commit my personal money into this project before ecological fund intervention comes. I arrived at the site with a pay Loader machine to start work on the site.

“Today I am a happy man because I have started doing something for another person. At least I will have a good night of sleep knowing fully well that I gave someone some hope.” Abbo Said

Abbo in his official Facebook page opined that “leaders are not elected to make excuses” but serve people with all sense of responsibility.

He said is grateful to God who has given him the privilege to interact with the “poorest of the poor” and visit places that’s usually a no go area for the ruling elites while spending his one month holiday with his people at the grassroots.

“I will forever be grateful to God for this eye-opening over one month holiday at home with my people. I am happy I didn’t go to Canada as I proposed since February 2019.” Abbo added

A widow who owned a house that was destroyed by the erosion, Esther Galadima in tears said the rainfall of last year have destroyed part of her house, nobody seems caring to check up on them and how they are fearing, until recently that Abbo surprises them with an intervention visit.

While thanking Abbo with the efforts he has put in place to avert another destruction causes by erosion, she called on the government to work out the urban plan of the area and provide a designated place for people to dump their refuse.

Vanguard

