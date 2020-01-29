Senate to Buhari: Declare national security emergency

Kindly Share This Story:

…Senators Call for Immediate Sack of Service Chiefs, Say they have ran out of ideas

…As Abaribe’s call for Buhari’s resignation sparks uproar in the Senate

…Senate Sets Up a 17- Member Ad- hoc Committee to engage the Security Agencies

…Senators Agree on State Policing, Reject Omo- Agege’s Position

…As Senate Summons IGP Adamu to Appear Next Week

By Henry Umoru

FOR Six hours Wednesday, Security challenges in the country formed the discourse by the Senators at the hallowed chamber, with a verdict that for the very fact that the Security Infrastructure has failed in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency declare a National Security Emergency.

The Senate has also summoned the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to appear before it next week Wednesday to brief the Lawmakers on the security challenges, architecture, methods employed so far and the way forward towards addressing the problems.

The Senate also set up a 17- Member Ad- hoc Committee with the Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North as the Chairman, saddled with the responsibility of engaging the Security Agencies and report back to the Senate in two weeks time.

Members of the committee include Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Sabi Abdullahi, Ali Ndume, Aliyu Wammakko, Haliru Jika, Kashim Shettima, Bala Ibn Na’Allah and George Sekibo.

Others are Ibrahim Gobir, Suleiman Kwari, Geisham Bassey, Stella Odua, Ibikunle Amosun, Abba Moro, Yusuf Abubakar and Kabiru Gaya.

The Committee which will also engage the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno on the implementation modalities of the December

2019 national security strategies, will also engage the National Security Institution to discuss their operational structures, funding equipment and staff disposition with a view to reviewing the national security architecture to make it more responsive in tackling the myriad security challenges facing the nations and the people.

The Committee will also produce a draft implementation modality/blueprint on the ways and means of tackling the current security challenges tor the consideration ot the Senate.

Senators also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency sack the Service Chiefs who were appointed July 2015 against the backdrop that they have done their own part and at the moment, they have ran out ideas as they have overstayed their welcome.

According to the Senators, the time has come for Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; National Security Adviser, NSA, Major- General Mohammed Babagana Monguno; Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Marshal Ibok- Ete Ibas.

Particularly in their remarks, Senators Betty Apiafi, PDP, Rivers West; Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South; Emmanuel Bwacha, PDP, Taraba South; Binos Yaros, PDP, Adamawa South; Elisha Abbo, PDP, Adamawa North; Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South; Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Lagos West; Sani Musa, APC, Niger East; Bamidele Opayemi, APC, Ekiti South, Rochas Okorocha, APC, North, Francis Alimikhena, APC, Edo North, among others called for the immediate sack of Security Chiefs in Order to give room for new ones and New ideas.

Also prominent during the debate was the call for State Policing if the present security challenges must be addressed in all its ramifications because the present central security infrastructure has failed the country.

On his part, Senator Abbo who called for the sack of the Service Chiefs said, ” We have never had it bad in this country in the area of Security, the Service Chiefs were appointed in July 2015 and according to report by the Budget Office, from 2012 to 2014, N4.5 trillion has been received by the Military and there grumbling within the Military and silence is no longer golden. The Service Chiefs have ran out of ideas.”

There was however a sharp division among Senators who advocated for State Policing and those who kicked against it.

Senators who supported the urgent need for the Establishment of State Policing for effective policing in the country were Senators Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Lagos West; Ibikunle Amosun, APC, Central; Oluremi Tinubu, Lagos Central; Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West; Ibrahim Shakarau, APC, Kano; Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South; Olubunmi Adetunmbi, APC, Ekiti North; Tanko Al-Makura, APC, Nasarawa North; Sandy Onor, PDP, Cross River; among others.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege; Senators Gabriel Suswam and Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central; Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi Central and Abubakar Yusuf, APC, Taraba Central, kicked against the establishment of State Policing.

From 11.30am to 4.25pm, the Senators set aside the whole of yesterday, took time to debate on the Motion entitled, “Security Challenges: Urgent need restructure, review and reorganise the current Security Architecture.”

The motion was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North and co- sponsored by 105 Senators.

Resign Now, Abaribe to Buhari

In his contribution and disturbed by the level of Insecurity in the Country, with massive killings and wanton destruction of property, the Senate Minority Leader called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC led government for failing to protect the country from the hands of Boko Haram, bandits and others.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate to kick start debate on the Motion, Abaribe warned that Nigerians are coming with stones to chase out the government since it has faiied in all its ramifications to protect lives and property against the backdrop that the government had once asked the people to stone it if it fails to perform.

Abaribe who spoke immediately after the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi moved the Motion, noted that on several occasions, Nigerians have been told that Boko Haram and bandit have been defeated, but the reality on ground stated otherwise.

Senator Abaribe’s Contribution that President Buhari must resign appeared to have caused a clash between the PDP and APC as the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan consistently interjected, warning that the issue should not be seen from the political angle, adding that the issue at stake was about Nigeria and as Statesmen, they should be a political and profer solutions on how to get out of the problem.

Abiribe said: “Mr. President, this surprise, surprise me.”

Abaribe who also took on the Spokesman of President Buhari, Femi Adesina that Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was talking like a political party over the killing of one of its own in Adamawa State, said that Adesina should describe Senators who are discussing the matter as a political party.

Senator Abaribe said, “When I was coming this morning, I saw the newspaper headline of This day. Mr president commander in chief expresses shock at the level of violent crime. In other words, Mr president was expressing surprise. But in accordance to our rule 53(13) I will not go into that but I will only say, Mr president, in pidgin English, this surprise surprise me.

“You have told us that on this solemn day that we are discussing this matter, that we may not at any point be partisan and I want to tell you Mr president, if you didn’t insist that we will not be partisan, i would have called out the presidential spokesman, Femi Adeshina who when the CAN leaders complained about the killings of a priest, he turned around and said that CAN was acting like a political party.

“Now that we are talking about it here, let me here him say that all of us are acting like a political party. When somebody is complaining about this incessant deaths in this country.

“Because we have to get to the root of this matter, I can only say one thing, those who live on propaganda will die by propaganda. It is a matter of life and death.

“Boko Haram has been defeated, Nigeria is now safer. Everything was been done to make sure that the hard work that was supposed to be done in securing Nigeria was not done because certain people did not do their work and preferred to cover the eyes of Nigerians with propaganda.

“All the time that we wasted in Nigeria trying to find all these excuses for non performance has now come to stare us in the face. Reality is no respecter of persons, the reality we are facing now, Sen. Sani Musa shouting every day his people were being killed in Niger, we just took one from Jos, a student who was murdered in the full view of everybody with a pistol.

“And we are told that they have been defeated.

Nigerians did not elect the IG, we did not elect the chief of staff, we did not elect the joint chiefs, we did not elect the national security advisers. We elected the government of APC in 2015 and reelected them in 2019. The reason why were reelected them was that they continued to tell us that because they had a keg to security. When you want to deal with a matter, you go with the head, so we will go with the government and ask this government to resign because they can no longer do anything.

“Yes the Nigerians voted a government into power and that government even said, if we don’t perform, stone us, we are going with the stones to stone them now because they are no longer.”

At this point, former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC, Nasarawa West then stood up to speak, countered Abaribe, asking him to retract his comment and apologize, just as he said that the debate should be approached with responsibility.

Senator Adamu said, “There is no doubting the fact that we do face security challenges in the country, anybody who says otherwise is only pretending but the fact that we have security challenges and the fact that we are in a democratic dispensation, and the fact that in the national assembly on the floor of this hallowed chamber, we enjoy some immunity, if Mr president we do not approach this debate with the level of sensibility that it demands, we shall be doing more harm than good to this issue of national security.

“If we all to stand up here and talk about campaign pronouncements, manifestos presented by different parties, those accepted and those rejected, we will not have time to discuss what we are here to discuss.

“But for us to talk as if nothing is happening, it does not help the situation we are in. I believe that if government agencies have not been able to get us to the promised land, we should try to go into the nitty-gritty’s of what is their problem, how do we help resolve what we have instead of outright condemnation and seeing nothing good and throwing the baby with the bathing water.”

Earlier in his presentation of the motion, the Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi said that the Senate “Notes the recent upsurge of security related challenges and the devastating loss of tives, limbs and properties that it unleashed on the nation;

“Further notes the comprehensive new national security strategy that the government untolded in December, with its very ciear statement ot goals, objectives and challenges that faced the nation particularly those challenges whose recebt upsurge have a direct and devastating impact on the lives and safety of the people.

“This include:- Terrorism and violent extremism;

Armed banditry, kidnapping, militancy and separatist agitaton; Pastoralist /farmer clashes and Cattle Rustling; Organized crime; Piracy and sea robbery; and Cross border crimes of smuggling and illegal drugs and Fire arms trafficking;

“Appreciative of the recent effort to redefine our approaches to the security challenges, it is our view that implementation strategy must be operationalized in a manner that takes a critical and intrusive review of the nature, structure and disposition of the security institutions,particularly the Police, Civil Defence, Intelligence, Customs, Immigration, etc;

“Further notes that the various local, state and regional responses to these security challenges by way of self-help initiative such as Civilian JTF, Hisbah, Yausakai, Yanbanga and more recently Amotekun which are mainly expression of peoples desperation and disappointment with the failure of the state security architecture to protect them;

“Opines that the current structure, operational strategies, Personnel training and disposition of these critical institutions have been outgrown by our contemporary security challenges. This is because, in the current challenging dispensation, we must prioritize the restructuring and the reorganizing those security apparatuses that shoulder the direct responsibilities of protecting the Nigerian people and their urban and rural space.

“This is with a view to making them more effective, responsive community integrated and people friendly. Far reaching measures and structural reforms are necessary in order to arrest the rapidly deteriorating internal security environment. The current challenges seem to have overwhelmed our security Institutions.”

In his remarks after the debate, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said, “We represent people here, we must not shy away from what affects their lives. The security of our people is the issue that concerns almost every Nigerian. I think we can do better than just discussing but find solutions to issues at stake.

“This is not something we can do alone, we must work with the executive to achieve these. The President himself has been working hard with security agencies to ensure that we protect the lives and property of our people but we have come to a point where the legislators will also intervene or we give the necessary legislation and support to the executive arm of Government.

“So what we have done is the first thing, I think the most difficult step is the next step and that is, we have passed resolution now, the list of the adhoc committee members. They will be charged to work assiduously to ensure that they finish their work in 2 weeks but that is the second step, the third step will be the implementation of whatever we are able to adopt from the ad-hoc committee support, in that case we have to work much more closely to ensure the implementation on those things we resolved on.

“And let me say this we should prepare our minds that not all what we have resolved on would be implemented, we pray that whatever we resolve that will bring solution the executive may have their own solution on the way forward so there would be need for us to join and marry the two efforts to ensure that the lives of property of Nigerians are protected.”

