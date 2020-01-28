Senate resumes, vows to pursue implementation of Community Policing

Kindly Share This Story:

… Insists that Central Security Infrastructure has failed

…To Summon Police IGP

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has vowed that it will pursue the Introduction and implementation of community policing in the country. Consequently, the Senate said that it would summon the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to brief and update the Senate on the progress made so far.

In his welcome address to the Senators after the Christmas and New year break, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who reiterated that the present central security infrastructure has failed totally, said that it has become imperative for the country to speedily seek solutions to fix the security problems presently facing the country.

READ ALSO:

Lawan said, “For a long time, major stakeholders in the security of our nation and police authorities appear to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.

“The Senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously. To this end, the police authorities will be invited to brief and update the Senate on the progress made so far.”

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: