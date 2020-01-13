Senate President, Lawan emerges N’East APC zonal leader

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Northeast chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has appointed Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the leader of the party in the zone, by virtue of his position as the highest political office holder from that area.

The decision was taken Monday in Abuja at a meeting of the zonal caucus held at the party’s national secretariat.

Reading the communique issued at the end of the caucus meeting, zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Ilyas Habeeb said the zone is in total support of all the programmes and policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It particularly lauded the intervention programme of the North East Development Commission NEDC, the multi-billion naira Mambilla Hydro Electric power project and the fight against insurgency in the zone.

He said; “That a caucus meeting of the APC in the zone will be held very soon to deliberate on the way forward for the APC and the entire zone.

“The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan being the highest political office holder is appointed as the Chairman APC North-East caucus and the party leader in the North-East zone.

“That the APC North-East zone frowns at and is not aware of a letter going round for the endorsement of a particular candidate for National Secretary purportedly said to be from the APC North-East zone. That all issues pertaining to the National Secretary shall be discussed and thrashed at the state level and thereafter brought to the Zonal level for presentation to the National level as constitutionally provided”, he added.

Also speaking, Secretary of the party in the zone, Abubakar Sadiq the office of the National Secretary of the APC which has been vacant for several months would be filled during the next caucus meeting of the party slated for next month.

The party caucus further revealed that the position was officially declared vacant by the national leadership of the party last year and has now been micro zoned to the two states of Yobe and Borno.

“The position was officially declared vacant late last year and we had to micro-zone it to two states of Borno and Yobe. We have directed the two states involved to meet and endorse a candidate for the position. They will present the endorsed candidate for final confirmation during our next zonal caucus meeting latest by next month February for final recommendation and presentation to the national leadership of the party,” he assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: