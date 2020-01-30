Senate confirms CBN, NAHCON nominees

Kindly Share This Story:

Henry Umoru – Abuja

Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Obiora’s nomination followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions which was read at plenary by its Chairman, Senator Uba Sani.

The committee recommended the confirmation of Obiora as CBN’s new deputy governor.

READ ALSO: Senate mandates committee to probe NNPC over ailing refineries

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of some individuals appointed into the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nominees were confirmed after the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa -led Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

President Buhari had in December last year appointed Olakunle Hassan and 18 others as members of the NAHCON board.

Kindly Share This Story: