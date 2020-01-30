Senate Committee screens Obiora for CBN Deputy Gov post

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, yesterday screened Dr. Kingsley Obiora for the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, urging him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the task of assisting the Bank achieve its mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, among others.

This followed Dr Obiora’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of Deputy Governor of the apex bank.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani said that the committee was impressed by Dr Obiora’s credentials and expertise.

Senator Uba described the nomination of Dr. Obiora as “fitting,” and expressed confidence that the nominee was well suited for the position, bearing in mind the fact that he had been actively involved in the process of monetary policy formulation at both the national and international levels.

According to him, the Senate, through the committee, decided to give the screening expeditious consideration, given the sensitivity and critical role the Deputy Governor of the CBN plays in the nation’s economic sector and to plug any gap that might be created with the imminent exit of the out-going Deputy Governor, Economic Policy.

In their individual remarks, members of the Senate Committee lauded the competence of the nominee, noting that he possessed the expertise to add great value to the management of monetary policy and indeed the Nigerian economy.

The committee, while also commending the quality of the nominee and his patriotic zeal, said the nomination underscored the importance of merit in considering Nigerians for appointments.

Responding to the questions posed by the Senate Committee members, Dr. Obiora expressed gratitude to the President for considering him for appointment as Deputy Governor.

He also thanked the Senate Committee for its kind words and their commitment to the Nigerian project.

If confirmed as Deputy Governor, Obiora pledged to contribute his quota to enabling the CBN achieve its mandate.

