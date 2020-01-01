Sen. David Mark urges FG to avail Nigerians 2020 roadmap

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has urged the federal government to provide a defined road map for citizens to follow in the year 2020.

He said the road map was imperative since government was akin to a role model and pathfinder to which citizens should ordinarily emulate.

Mark in a New Year goodwill message to Nigerians by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, however implored Nigerians to reignite the indomitable spirit they were known for in order to overcome the current socio-economic and political challenges.

He tasked governments at all levels to make conscious and deliberate efforts towards addressing the issues of unemployment as well as the unabating insecurity situation so that Nigeria could work again.

While bemoaning the deteriorating insecurity situation in various parts of the country Mark said, “it has become embarrassing and scandalous. Citizens deserve to be protected and live in peace in any part of the country without fear of molestation or intimidation.”

The former Senate President acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of Nigerians over the years and urged them not to be deterred or despair by the prevailing situation but enter the New Year with renewed hope and vigor.

He also urged citizens to live in harmony with one another in spite of ethnic or religious differences saying “we are all one under one God. We should be our brothers’ keeper at all times.”

Senator Mark reiterated his resolve to be a peace ambassador in the country, stressing that progress and development would only be achieved in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of rancour.

Vanguard News

